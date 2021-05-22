LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Deadmau5 headlined the return of live music at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center on Friday night. Close to 10,000 tickets sold for the large music event in downtown Las Vegas.
"It's such a relief. Just going through this whole COVID pandemic, it’s amazing," Latasha Versey said of the first live event she’s attended since the pandemic began.
The Downtown Las Vegas Event Center only received the approval for the event three weeks ago.
"Being closed for 14 months, this is exactly like opening a brand new property from scratch," DLVEC General Manager Bud Pico said.
The event was approved with maximum capacity and no social distancing guidelines because of specific protocols. Every attendee had to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get in.
"I think it's great,” said local Tom Sytko. “I think we finally got the masks off moving forward. Whatever it takes."
Attendees that showed proof of vaccination upon arrival wore a pink wristband, which meant they are allowed to not wear a mask in the venue. People that provided a negative test result wore a green wristband and did have to wear a mask. That’s how a group from California got in to see Deadmou5.
"I don't mind it. I know it's going around the whole world," Stephanie Estrada Said.
"Vaccinated or negative COVID test do whatever you believe. It’s better to be safe than sorry," Jonathan Estrada said.
The return of a live event also meant the return of jobs, too.
"These are all gig workers that have not been collecting a paycheck the entire time during COVID,” Pico said. “So it's fantastic for us to bring them back."
When Clark County fully reopens June 1 the extra COVID protocols won’t be required for events like this.
Saturday the live music at DLVEC continues with Factory 93. The event is expected to have several thousand attendees.
