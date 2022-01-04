LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local favorite First Friday is back.
The First Friday Foundation has announced “Joy” of being together and sharing creativity will be the theme for the first event of 2022.
Happening this Friday, the art walk area on Boulder Ave. and 1st St. will feature over 60 First Friday artists and craftspeople. The food garden and bar area remain in the Art Square parking lot, along with the stage. Local musicians will also play near the food court stage and the Indie Genius Stage in the Art Walk.
The event is happening from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas
