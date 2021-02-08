LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MORE spoke with the stars of the new Netflix film, “Finding ‘Ohana." The story is about two siblings from Brooklyn who connect with their Hawaiian heritage and their family while on a quest to find a long-lost treasure.
Co-stars Kelly Hu and Kea Peahu spoke about their characters and described their adventurous nature in the film.
"(Pili) is very adventurous. She loves going geocaching," Peahu said. "I’ve actually never even heard of it. This is my first time hearing of it, and I love going on adventures, but I’m not going to lie ... I’m not a big fan of hikes and stuff like that because it burns my legs but I like going on adventures.”
While Pili is searching for treasure, viewers also get to see a side of Hawaii we don't often get to see.
"Hawaii has been shown on film and on television so many times, but I don’t think that they really have dived into the actual culture of Hawaii," Hu said. "I think you mostly see it from a tourist point of view. In this film, you get to hear your actual Hawaiian being spoken by myself, which was an adventure unto itself."
Hu said the film also explored Hawaiian mythology, like the night marchers.
"There’s so much of Hawaii that you will see," Hu said. "How Hawaiians, how local people live and survive in Hawaii. It’s going to be educational I think and surprising for some people.”
IS LAS VEGAS THE 9TH ISLAND?
"Absolutely," Hu said. "In fact, my parents moved to Las Vegas from Hawaii just before I started this film. I was so upset when I heard that they were moving to Vegas, I was like people don’t go from Hawaii to Vegas to retire!"
However, due to the massive Hawaiian population in Las Vegas, Hu said her parents felt right at home.
"They are having the best time," Hu said. "They have so much Hawaiian culture around them ... you know, anytime they want Hawaiian food it’s right there."
You can catch Kelly and Kea in "Finding ‘Ohana" now streaming on Netflix.
