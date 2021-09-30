LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fashion Show Las Vegas is welcoming the return of its Trick or Chic walkthrough experience beginning Oct. 1.
Guests will be guided into a Halloween world of couture, led by story-telling ghost guides. With the smell of crisp air, spooky sounds and skeleton models dressed in killer looks, the experience is sure to create a spooky night to remember.
The show continues into The Great Hall as guests will enjoy a light show synced to the Halloween hit "Monster Mash."
The free family event will continue every Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the month, with an additional show on Sunday, October 31.
Guests can also receive a gift with purchase when they show $250 worth of same-day receipts at Guests Services. The exclusive offer includes a gift bag with fun prizes.
Reservations can be made online at Eventbrite. Walk-ins will be served on a first come, first served basis. For more information, please visit the FSLV Events Page.
