LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Football fans attending games at Allegiant Stadium next season will be able to order alcoholic beverages to their seats just by using a selfie.
According to the Raiders, during the team's last home game of the regular season, club-level fans were able to order beer, wine and cocktails and verify their age with just a selfie. The technology was also used for fans attending the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
A representative confirmed to FOX5 that the team plans to offer the selfie ordering option during next season's games as well.
To make the new ordering option available, the team says they integrated CLEAR’s identity verification technology into the Raiders mobile app for age verification and mobile ordering.
In a news release, the Raiders note that they are the first NFL team to use CLEAR for age verification and mobile ordering.
The team added that the first offering of the mobile app’s age verification and mobile ordering capabilities, which was during the Raiders’ final regular season home game against the Chargers, contributed to nearly 22% of all mobile orders with alcohol and 15% of total orders.
Raiders President Dan Ventrelle provided the below statement on the technology:
Protecting health and safety while creating the best possible fan experience is our top priority. This technology helps fans order beverages during the game without leaving their seats so they don’t miss any of the action on the field. We’re proud to be the first NFL team to launch this new technology, which ensures fans are of-age when ordering alcohol while providing them an uninterrupted gameday experience.
