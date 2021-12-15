Explosion, police chase part of action movie filming in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you are near the Mob Museum overnight Wednesday or Thursday night, keep an eye out for a car chase. An action movie is filming downtown.
Funding from investors and a $50,000 Kickstarter campaign gave the movie "Action! Action!" the greenlight.
“Bunch of guys steal an Al Capone painting from the Mob Museum and they go through a car chase and all heck breaks loose in front of this house and the cops converge on it and there’s a big gun fight,” said director and producer Adam Kilbourn.
As part of the movie, a home explosion was filmed Monday night near the Strat. Making a feature film in Las Vegas has been a dream of Kilbourn's for years.
“Vegas is not a huge town for filmmaking like some other places might be. We are trying to make more of them here,” said Kilbourn.
Expect to see nods to vintage Las Vegas, including a cameo from former Mayor Oscar Goodman inside his namesake restaurant in the Plaza.
“I graduated from UNLV. I’ve been chasing the dream of filmmaking and making movies since I was a kid,” said Danny Shepherd, action director of "Action! Action!"
The crew has been filming around the city for nearly a month.
“I think when people see the level of passion and enthusiasm … it is going to be awesome ... it is kind of a dream for all of us,” Shepherd said.
Filming should be done by Christmas. The movie's expected release is May.
