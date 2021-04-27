LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Great Gatsby Party is the only party that can transport you back in time to the Golden Age, and it's happening in Las Vegas.
The exclusive black tie and flapper-fashioned event is happening at Sahara Las Vegas on Oct. 29 & 30.
The evening’s entertainment features aerialists, acrobats, dancers, musical performances, and more.
An exclusive speakeasy experience offers VIP ticket holders access to special performances and additional bars.
Tickets go on presale April 29.
General admission tickets are $95, but if you want VIP perks, those tickets are $195. To buy them and for more information, visit greatgatsbyparty.com
