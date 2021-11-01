LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International announced Monday that its holiday-themed "Tournament of Kings" show will return to the Excalibur Nov. 24.
According to a news release, as part of "Tournament of Kings: ‘Twas the Knight," the show's arena will "transform into a magical winter wonderland, guaranteeing all a ‘holly jolly’ time during this limited engagement. "
The release notes that attendees will witness
the magical Merlin summon snowfall on the Kingdom while listening to holiday-inspired music, poems and songs performed by the cast.
Organizers say that the production will feature holiday costumes, majestic banners, flags and a castle light illuminating the spirit of the festive season upon the lands.
Guests will indulge in a three-course feast which, true to the time of Merlin, will be eaten sans utensils. The festive meal includes season roasted Cornish Game Hen, tasty roasted winter squash, fresh corn on the cob, soft baked dinner roll and a decadent pumpkin pie tartlet, the release notes.
MGM Resorts provided the below show information:
- November 24 – December 27, 2021
- Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
- Alternative show dates are as follows:
- Sunday, Dec. 5: 5:30 p.m. only
- Wednesday, Dec. 8: 5:30 p.m. only
- Friday, Dec. 17: 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 21: 5:30 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 24: 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Tickets are now on sale and start at $51.86 (not including applicable taxes and fees.) Tickets are available at the Excalibur Box Office, online at mgmresorts.com/excalibur, or by phone at (702) 597-7600.
Nevada residents (with a valid I.D.) receive a $10 discount on admission. Children three years of age and younger are complimentary while sitting on an adult’s lap.
