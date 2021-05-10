LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Grammy-winning rock bands Evanescence and Halestorm are back on the music scene and they are coming to Las Vegas to perform.
The bands will take the stage at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan on November 12.
Evanescence will perform some of their biggest hits like "Bring Me to Life" and "Immortal" as well as their new songs off their latest album, "The Bitter Truth."
Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online by clicking here.
