LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for a special way to enjoy Valentine's Day with your significant other? Ethel M Chocolates is once again offering its "Lights of Love" display in the Cactus Garden.
According to Ethel M, the beloved 3-acre Cactus Garden is illuminated with half a million dazzling lights as part of its "Lights of Love" display.
The 8th annual "Lights of Love" will run nightly 5 p.m.-10 p.m. through Valentine's Day (Feb. 14).
Similar to the holiday display, those interested in attending must make a reservation.
In order to secure a reservation, Ethel M notes that a $5 non-refundable donation is required. Each booking allows entry for 1-6 people, according to the website.
For more information, click HERE.
