LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ethel M Chocolates Holiday Cactus garden returns Friday, Nov. 5 for its 28th year.
A private lighting event will kick off the holiday season in addition to a virtual viewing.
Reservations will be required for entry with a non-refundable $5 donation per group of six people benefiting Three Square Food Bank and HELP of Southern Nevada.
"Santa will also be in the garden nightly, from November 5 – December 23 for photos," according to operators.
Reservations can be made beginning this Friday at 7 a.m. Visit: ethelm.com/holiday
The garden will remain open until Jan. 2, 2022. Face masks are required.
For the lighting, virtual participants can join a Zoom link at 5 p.m. PT to hear from Santa and watch him turn the cactus garden lights on for the season while they sip on a cup of hot chocolate.
HOURS
5.00 p.m. – 9.00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT)
