LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new immersive experience puts you in the setting of the horror film, "The Blair Witch Project."
Just in time for Halloween, 'Escape Blair Witch' is an immersive, multi-room escape experience that brings to life Lionsgate’s iconic blockbuster film franchise, 'Blair Witch.'
Players begin their journey at the Burkittsville Ranger’s Station, nestled in the Black Hills Forest, on a hunt for information into the disappearance of a few local college students.
They then look for clues to help them in their quest, but if they fail to do it in the time alotted, they will face the wrath of the Blair Witch.
'Escape Blair Witch' is located 2121 Industrial Rd, Las Vegas.
Ticket prices & packages range from $45.99 to $85.99.
You do need to make a reservation in advance and book your experience at escapeblairwitch.com.
