LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Country singer Eric Church has announced he will be making a stop in Las Vegas during his new tour.
"I'm happy to announce The Gather Again Tour is coming to a city near you," Church said in a video announcement. "I cannot wait to get back on the road and play live music for good friends."
Church will bring his tour to T-Mobile Arena on May 13, 2022.
He will perform some of his biggest hits and new music for his fans.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. (PT) They can be purchased at ericchurch.com/tours
