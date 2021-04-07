LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resorts World Las Vegas announced Wednesday that Zedd will headline the property's Zouk Nightclub and AYU Dayclub.
The Grammy Award wining artist, producer and DJ previously had a residency at Hakkasan.
"Las Vegas has become a massive part of my life. Having the opportunity to play so many shows there throughout the years has made it like a second home to me. My Vegas shows have become a central hub to connect with fans, friends and artists from all over the world,” Zedd said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to create a brand new and exciting show at my new home at Resorts World Las Vegas with Zouk Group."
Resorts World is set to open in summer 2021. Performance dates and ticket information will be released at a later date.
