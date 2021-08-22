LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, WWE announced the stadium will host its Money In The Bank event on July 3, 2022.
This will be the first time the event has been held at an NFL stadium.
“Las Vegas, its residents and visitors have demonstrated that Vegas is the perfect city for our biggest events,” said Nick Khan, WWE president and chief revenue officer, in a provided statement to media.
“Money In The Bank, an appropriately titled event for Vegas and one of our five annual tentpoles, will bring the WWE Universe back to Allegiant Stadium July 4th weekend of 2022," he said.
Fans can sign up to be notified for presale information by clicking here.
