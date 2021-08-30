LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is gearing up for the holiday season with its "This is Christmas" holiday show.
The fun kicks off Friday, Nov. 26 at the Palazzo Theater, with performances by Broadway and “American Idol” star Diana DeGarmo, award-winning dance duo Alejandro Domingo and Sarah Le Clear, “American Idol” Lou Gazzara, award-winning Broadway star Randal Keith, Las Vegas headliner Jaclyn McSpadden, British singer and entertainer Ben Stone, “American Idol” Jasmine Trias, “American Idol” Laura Suzanne Wright, Broadway star and “American Idol” Ace Young, and Broadway star and director Eric Jordan Young.
Each performer will be backed by a live band to bring guests on a magical journey through the holiday season, featuring timeless Christmas favorites and appearances by Santa, Scrooge and other holiday characters.
Tickets are on sale Friday Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469. Grazie Rewards members will receive access to a presale beginning Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. PT. Presale will end Thursday, Sept. 2 at 10 p.m.
Dates and show times are as follows:
- November 26 – 28: 7 p.m.
- December 2 – 5: 7 p.m.
- December 9 – 12: 7 p.m.
- December 16 – 18: 7 p.m.
- December 19: 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
- December 22 – 24: 7 p.m.
- December 25: 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
- December 26: 3 p.m.
