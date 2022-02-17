LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After a 20-show, sold-out Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace in 2021, Usher is returning to Las Vegas in July 2022 for a new Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.
The 23 performances going on sale are:
- July 2022: 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30
- August 2022: 26, 27, 31
- September 2022: 3, 4, 9, 10
- October 2022: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 25 at 10:00 a.m. online at www.ticketmaster.com/ushervegas. Fan pre-sale tickets will be available from Friday Feb. 18 at 12:00 p.m. through Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10:00 a.m. Fans can text (404) 737-1821 to join Usher’s community and get access to the pre-sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.