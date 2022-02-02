LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three Square Food Bank announced that Las Vegas Restaurant Week is set to return June 6-17, 2022.
The 12-day event gives Southern Nevada's restaurants the opportunity to showcase their venues and menus through culinary arts, while also inviting the public to enjoy their favorite restaurants or try new spots – all while giving back to food-insecure residents across the valley.
Restaurant owners and chefs interested in participating should contact Three Square’s Restaurant Week team at 702.909.5519 or restaurantweek@threesquare.org.
Participating restaurants will offer prix fixe menus at price points ranging from $20 to $80. A portion of the meal's cost will directly support Three Square.
About two weeks before Las Vegas Restaurant Week begins, the mobile-friendly website, RestaurantWeekLV.org, will launch, providing a list of participating restaurants and their prix fixe menus.
In 2021, Three Square said funds donated from Restaurant Week provided more than 180,000 meals to those in need.
