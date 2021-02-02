LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The New York-based company Soho Playhouse is giving out $10,000 in grants to help keep theater alive in Las Vegas.
The money will go to four local theater artists to help finance their projects.
The artistic director of Soho Playhouse says this is just the start of reviving arts in the valley -- The organization is looking to build a row of off-Broadway theaters in downtown's Arts District.
"I think it's important for local artists to actually see the goal in their life and in their career, in their own home town. They don't have to go to Los Angeles, they don't have to go to New York, they don't have to go to Chicago," the director said.
HOW TO APPLY
Applications for the grants open on Tuesday, Feb. 10. Those who are interested can find more information and apply at this link.
