LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Live outdoor concerts are returning to Downtown Summerlin.
Representatives with Downtown Summerlin announced Tuesday the return of Summer Concert Series, with concerts starting in June. Every week, festivities will take place on "The Lawn" at Downtown Summerlin, with all concerts free and open to the public.
Families are encourages to bring blankets and practice social distancing at the event. Downtown Summerlin officials said face masks will also be required.
Some Downtown Summerlin restaurants will offer food and beverage for purchase for the event. Space will be limited and based on a first-come, first-served basis.
Downtown Summerlin will also offer a VIP "Picnic on the Lawn" experience. All proceeds from VIP ticket sales will benefit New Vista, a non-profit provider for those with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD). For pricing and ticketing, go to summerlin.com.
Here is the current performance schedule:
June 9
- Empire Records
- Phil Stendek
June 16
- Stoked!
- Default Valentine
June 23
- Velvet Elvis
- Jase Naron
June 30
- Guilt Pleasures
- Richard Mann
July 7
- Moonshiners
- Illan Dvir-Djerassi
July 14
- Jeremy Cornwell
- Adena Sampson
