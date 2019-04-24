NEW YORK (AP) - Sin City? More like Sting City. Grammy-winning superstar Sting is heading to Las Vegas to launch a residency next year.
Sixteen performances of "Sting: My Songs" will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, beginning May 22, 2020.
Shows are also planned for June, August and September. Tickets for the general public, starting at $59, go on sale May 3.
