LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nine new retailers, including popular chain restaurants like Starbucks and Café Rio, are coming to the Cadence community in Henderson.
The retail complex, including the previously announced Smith's Marketplace, spans 16 acres just off the intersection of Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road. Other businesses that will open in the complex include:
- Starbucks
- Domino’s
- Café Rio
- Jersey Mike’s
- Teriyaki Madness
- Wells Fargo
- Providence Dental
- Great Clips
- UPS
“Our retail partners will only make Cadence that much more of an incredible place to call home,” Cadence spokeswoman Cheryl Gowan said. “Not only have Cadence residents been eagerly looking forward to these developments, but so have residents in surrounding communities.”
Smith's Marketplace is set to open in early 2022, with the other retailers following in later in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.