LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Smith Center in Las Vegas announced its star-studded lineup for the upcoming Broadway series.
Popular shows such as Hamilton, Six, Moulin Rouge, Jagged Little Pill and Annie will be coming to the performing arts center between August 2022 and June 2023.
Season ticket holders for the 2021-2022 season can renew immediately by visiting TheSmithCenter.com/Broadway. The box office is not currently open for in-person purchases.
The general public looking to purchase a new 2022 – 2023 season subscription may register their interest at TheSmithCenter.com/Broadway.
SMITH CENTER 2022-2023 BROADWAY SERIES SCHEDULE
- THE PROM: Tuesday, Aug. 2-Sunday, Aug. 7 2022
- HADESTOWN: Tuesday, Aug. 23-Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022
- JAGGED LITTLE PILL: Tuesday, Sept. 6-Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022
- SIX: Tuesday, Sept. 20-Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022
- HAMILTON: Tuesday, Oct. 18-Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022
- ANNIE: Tuesday, Nov. 22-Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD: Tuesday, Jan. 10-Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023
- MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: Wednesday, Jan. 18-Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023
- DISNEY'S FROZEN: Tuesday, March 7-Sunday, March 18, 2023
- MEAN GIRLS: Tuesday, March 21-Sunday, March 26, 2023
- TINA-THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL: Tuesday, June 6-Sunday, June 11, 2023
