LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Broadway is back.
The Smith Center announced its 2020-2021 Broadway series Monday night including popular shows "Hamilton", "Frozen" and "To Kill a Mockingbird." The newest season runs from mid-summer through June 2021.
Here are the dates for Smith Center's 2020-2021 Broadway season:
MY FAIR LADY: Tue. July 28 - Sun. Aug. 2.
HAMILTON: Thu. Sept. 10 - Sun. Oct. 11.
A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL: Tue. Nov. 24 - Sun. Nov. 29.
AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS: Tue. Jan. 5 - Sun. Jan. 10, 2021.
HADESTOWN: Tue. Jan. 26 - Sun. Jan. 31, 2021.
THE CHER SHOW: Tue. March 9 - Sun. March 14, 2021.
TOOTSIE: Tue. March 30 - Sun. April 4, 2021.
DISNEY'S FROZEN: Wed. April 28 - Sun. May 9, 2021.
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD: Tue. June 15 - Sun. June 20, 2021.
Current Smith Center season ticket holders can renew for the upcoming season now and those interested in buying season tickets can register online. Details on ticket sales for individual shows have yet to be released.
