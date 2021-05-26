LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Shania Twain is coming back to Las Vegas.
The Canadian country singer announced her Las Vegas residency Wednesday morning. Twain will perform at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.
Did you miss me Vegas? Because I missed you 😘 I'm bringing my #LetsGoVegas residency back to @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas December 2- 12 & February 11 – 26! Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 1 at 10 AM PT! pic.twitter.com/gXumABuA5q— Shania Twain 💎 (@ShaniaTwain) May 26, 2021
Performance dates are set for:
Dec. 2021: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12
Feb. 2022: 11, 12, 14, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 1 at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.