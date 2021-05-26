Celebrity Birthdays - Aug. 23-29

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Shania Twain is coming back to Las Vegas.

The Canadian country singer announced her Las Vegas residency Wednesday morning. Twain will perform at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Performance dates are set for:

Dec. 2021: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12

Feb. 2022: 11, 12, 14, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 1 at 10 a.m.

