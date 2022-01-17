LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A renowned bakery out of Seattle is hosting a pop-up event in Las Vegas.
Piroshky Piroshky is a well-known Russian bakery with its flagship location at Pike Place Market in Seattle. The bakery has been featured on Anthony Bourdain's "No Reservations" and was voted one of 20 most iconic food destinations in America by the Smithsonian.
Piroshky Piroshky will host a pop-up event at 7380 Eastgate Road #110 in Henderson on Sunday, Feb. 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The minimum order required is $50 and all orders must be submitted by 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
