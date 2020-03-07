LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --
The shows take place at the Boman Outdoor Pavilion in Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, on the Red Rock look near Bonnie Springs. This year marks 45 years for the theater company in Southern Nevada.
Below is the 2020 summer series schedule:
- Wed., May 27 – Sat., June 20: Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins
- Wed., July 8 – Sat., August 1: Sister Act The Musical
- Fri., August 15 and Sat., August 16: The Addams Family
- Wed., September 2 – Sat., September 19: Matilda the Musical
For more information, click here.
