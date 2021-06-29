LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rock N' Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar will take the stage at the Strat Hotel and Casino for a brand new residency.
Hagar, nicknamed "The Red Rocker," rose to fame in the 1970s with his hard rock band Montrose as well as a brief stint as the lead singer of Van Halen and a successful solo career. He will kick off his "Sammy Hagar & Friends" residency on Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30.
"It's not just like a show you're going to see every night," Hagar said, "it's going to be different every time. We're going to create a show every night and have lots of friends."
Ticket prices begin at $100. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 1. More information can be found on the Strat's website.
