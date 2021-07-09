LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of country superstar Garth Brooks's sold-out concert at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, July 10, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police unveiled important parking and street closure information ahead of the show.
There's some guy coming to play his country music at Allegiant Stadium this weekend. If you're going to see him, here's some info on road closures and parking directions!!!! #WeAllHAveFriendsInLowPlaces #FinallySomeThunderWillRoll #TheDreamStillLives #BePatient #Its70000Fans pic.twitter.com/8aavK7SdBk— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) July 8, 2021
Leading up to the show, Hacienda Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic from Polaris Avenue eastbound to Las Vegas Boulevard. Dean Martin Drive will only be open for southbound traffic, Oquendo Road will only be open for westbound traffic, and Polaris Avenue will only be open for northbound traffic.
Two lots for rideshare drop-off and pick-up will be available: at Valley View & Reno, and Century Park Drive & Quail.
On-site parking starts at $40/space. As part of Allegiant Stadium being a cashless venue, parking payments must be made with a credit or debit card, or mobile wallet payment like Apple Pay or Google Pay.
More details on event parking can be found on Allegiant Stadium's website.
