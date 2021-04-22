LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resorts World released a star-studded commercial Thursday, featuring the likes of Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood and more.
The nearly two-minute commercial is billed by Resorts World as "an immersive, first-of-its-kind short film." Stars include Dion, Underwood, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Tiesto and Zedd. Tiesto and Zedd were previously announced as Resorts World's resident DJs.
The commercial uses the tagline "Stay Fabulous," an ode to the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign.
“The concept of 'Stay Fabulous' captures the essence of the Resorts World Las Vegas brand where guests are encouraged to embrace their individuality and create their own version of fabulous,” Resorts World president Scott Sibella said. “With stunning visuals and special appearances from A-list entertainers, the commercial gives a peek into the incredible experiences that await when our doors open this June.”
Some of the stars had tweeted teasers to the video prior to its release, swirling rumors that Dion and Underwood may have residencies at Resorts World. Resorts World said it would announced details of live performances "in the coming weeks."
A little teaser for a fabulous reveal on April 21. Stay tuned!❤- Celine xx…— Celine Dion (@celinedion) April 19, 2021
Un petit avant-goût avant une fabuleuse annonce le 21 avril. À suivre !❤- Céline xx… pic.twitter.com/PfP3H23xM5
I’m all aflutter with something exciting coming April 21. pic.twitter.com/I8SdvNbEjy— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 19, 2021
Resorts World is set to open June 24.
