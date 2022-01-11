LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A legendary New York steakhouse is coming to the Las Vegas Strip.
Peter Luger will open inside Caesars Palace at the end of 2022, Caesars Entertainment announced Monday. It marks the first domestic expansion of the eatery in over 60 years and its first U.S. location outside New York City.
Peter Luger opened in 1887 and is known as New York City's "original steak house," Caesars Entertainment said. The beer-hall style eatery has a Michelin Star and has been the top-rated New York steakhouse by Zagat since the survey began.
“It was critical for us to be able to bring to Las Vegas the same menu, the same ambiance and—most important—the same quality beef that we are known for in New York, and Caesars was aligned with that vision,” said Amy Rubenstein, President of Peter Luger. “Our two iconic brands have rich and celebrated histories, and we could not imagine a better partner in Las Vegas.”
