LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The founding headliners of Resorts World Las Vegas will start performances at the resort in November.
Resorts World announced performance dates for headliners Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Wednesday morning.
Dion will kick things off with 10 shows in November, including a COVID-19 benefit relief show on Friday, Nov. 5. Underwood will perform six shows in early December.
Perry will have eight shows starting at the end of December, including a New Year's Eve show. Bryan will have six shows in February 2022.
“We are incredibly proud to welcome this incredible roster of superstar entertainment partners to their new home at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas and look forward to the exciting performances to come," Resorts World president Scott Sibella said.
Here are the set performance dates for the four headliners:
- Celine Dion (10 shows): Nov. 5-6, 9-10, 12-13, 16-17, 19-20, 2021
- Carrie Underwood (6 shows): Dec. 1, 3-4, 8, 10-11, 2021
- Katy Perry (8 shows): Dec. 29, 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 7-8, 12, 14-15, 2022
- Luke Bryan (6 shows): Feb. 11-12, 16, 18, 19, 20, 2022
Tickets for all 30 shows go on sale Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.