LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of Las Vegas' most iconic shows will make its return to the stage amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Penn & Teller will return to the Rio Hotel & Casino on Thursday, April 22 at Penn & Teller Theater. The show will feature new content and magic along with fan favorites.
“We are so excited to go back to doing what we do, where we do it, for the people we do it for,” Penn Jillette said in a statement. “Teller and I are both more than two weeks out of our second shots, and in the same bubble, so we can stand unmasked on our stage. We will give up seeing what we hope are smiling faces so our audience can stay masked and safe.”
Jillette noted that the pair hasn't been on stage in over a year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Las Vegas Strip and entertainment.
Penn & Teller have performed in Las Vegas since 2001.
“We are thrilled to welcome Penn & Teller back to live performances at the Rio,” said Jason Gastwirth, President of Entertainment at Caesars Entertainment. “After a challenging year, the demand for joy and laughter is higher than ever, and Penn & Teller will certainly supply that, as they have been doing for decades in the heart of Las Vegas.”
The show will follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Masks will be mandatory for guests and the audience will be socially distances, Caesars Entertainment said. There will be three different seating options with a capacity of 257 audience members. Guests will be assigned arrival times when they purchase tickets and will be seated by theater staff.
Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program and Ticketmaster will offer a presale on Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Tickets will start at $60.
To buy, call 702-777-2782 or 855-234-7469, or go online to www.caesars.com/shows.
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
All shows will start at 9 p.m.
- April 22 – 25, 29 – 30
- May 1 – 2, 6 – 8, 28 – 31
- June 3 – 6, 10 – 13
