LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new escape room experience has come to the Las Vegas Strip.
PanIQ Room announced its flagship location at the Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian Resort on the Strip. It's the first PanIQ location in Nevada.
“Escape rooms are a one-of-a-kind adventure. Time flies by quickly, so we wanted to offer a way for our players to stick around and share their experiences,” PanIQ Room CEO Akos Gabossy said. “Being located in The Entertainment Capital of the World, it seemed obvious that adding a bar and lounge to our proven concept would help our players connect and extend the time they spend at PanIQ Room.”
Players at PanIQ Room have 45 minutes to accomplish a mission and escape the themed rooms through puzzles, codes and more. Themed rooms at the Las Vegas location include Atlantis Rising, Wizard Trials, Steampunk Story and The Haunted Manor.
For more information, please visit https://paniqescaperoom.com/las-vegas.
