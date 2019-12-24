Romania Christmas Fair

Santa interacts with a child during a Christmas fair in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

 Vadim Ghirda

THE NORTH POLE (FOX5) -- It's Christmas Eve, so Santa Claus' busiest night is upon us. But where is the jolly fellow now? The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking every flight pattern.

The service has been tracking Santa since 1955. His sleigh, designed and built by K. Kringle and Elves Inc. deploys every Dec. 24 for prime Christmas Day delivery.

WHERE IS SANTA NOW?https://www.noradsanta.org/

According to NORAD, the first flight happened Dec. 24 343 A.D.

NORAD Tracks Santa

A playbook sits next to a telephone set up in the NORAD Tracks Santa center at Peterson Air Force Base, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colo. More than 1,500 volunteers will handle an estimated 140,000 telephone calls from children and their parents who will be checking on the wherabouts of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Claus has been flying for centuries without any reported collisions, NORAD said.

"He is a great pilot," a spokesperson for the service said.

And how old is St. Nick? NORAD estimates the bearded benefactor is about 16 centuries old.

Where's he off to next? To the next house where children believe in him.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.