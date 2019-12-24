THE NORTH POLE (FOX5) -- It's Christmas Eve, so Santa Claus' busiest night is upon us. But where is the jolly fellow now? The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking every flight pattern.
The service has been tracking Santa since 1955. His sleigh, designed and built by K. Kringle and Elves Inc. deploys every Dec. 24 for prime Christmas Day delivery.
WHERE IS SANTA NOW?: https://www.noradsanta.org/
According to NORAD, the first flight happened Dec. 24 343 A.D.
Claus has been flying for centuries without any reported collisions, NORAD said.
"He is a great pilot," a spokesperson for the service said.
And how old is St. Nick? NORAD estimates the bearded benefactor is about 16 centuries old.
Where's he off to next? To the next house where children believe in him.
