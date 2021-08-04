LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Virtualis VR, a free roam VR experience, is now officially open inside AREA15.
Virtualis VR is Las Vegas' newest immersive entertainment district offering the largest arenas in the United States, each with more than 2,000 square feet and accommodating up to ten players at a time.
Each arena transports guests to new worlds through high resolution VR headsets, backpacks, full body tracking, prop tracking, 4D effects and powerful haptic weapons.
Walk-ins are welcome, but online booking is recommended. You can do so at www.virtualis-vr.com.
