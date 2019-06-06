If you've ever wanted to visit the Districts of Panem, gaze at Effie Trinket's Capitol fashion or learn archery, now is your chance.
"Hunger Games: The Exhibition" is now at MGM Grand.
The family-friendly attraction takes visitors through Katinss Everdeen's adventures from District 12 to her "girl on fire" ascent to Mockingjay.
MGM's experience will feature costumes from the movie, set designs, the Tribute Train and more.
The best part? An archery training experience will take attendees through a digital training lab -- the first of its kind on The Vegas Strip.
Child Passes (Ages 4-11): $25
Adult Passes (Ages 12+): $35
Get your tickets here: https://thehungergamesexhibition.com/
