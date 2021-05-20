LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new family-friendly attraction is set to open up at the LINQ Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip on June 1.
The Museum of Selfies will open next to the Welcome to Las Vegas gift store at the open-air dining, retail and entertainment district. According to a release, the interactive exhibition will provide guests premium selfie opportunities surrounding works by artists from around the world. Visitors are encouraged to use their smartphones and selfie sticks to make the most of the opportunity to capture photographs.
The Museum of Selfies will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. Tickets start at $29 for adults and $22 for children aged 3 to 12; children under 3 are free.
Tickets can be purchased on the museum's website.
