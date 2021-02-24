LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Season four of the FX drama “Snowfall” focuses on a look back at the cocaine crisis and it impact on inner city communities.
MORE spoke to Damson Idris who plays, Franklin Saint, a young street entrepreneur on a quest for power.
“I’m swimming and by this point Singleton called me up, I remember I scrambled to my phone and he was like can you hear me yeah I can hear you can you hear me I can hear you, you got the part man and I immediately started drowning because I can’t swim it was so surreal my life changed in an instant,” said Idris.
Idris’ performance in “Snowfall” has won a Screen Nation Award for male performance in TV and a MOBO nomination for Best Performance in a TV show/film.
The new season premieres Wednesday, Feb. 24 on FX and will be available the following day on FX on Hulu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.