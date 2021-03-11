LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The lights along the Las Vegas Strip are growing brighter as COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to ease for live entertainment venues.
The “Piff the Magic Dragon” show opened its doors for guests in November, since then occupancy regulations have reached as low as 50 guests in a venue that can typically house over 700 people.
Starting Monday, March 15, occupancy inside the theater will increase to 250 people. This marks the largest number of guests allowed inside since March of 2020.
As Las Vegas Boulevard continues to come back to life, Piff shares a message for other entertainers along The Strip ahead of reopening.
“I know my buddies Penn and Teller, Matt Franco, David Copperfield, they're itching to get back. Guys, I can't wait to have you back in the Las Vegas Strip. The world needs entertainment now,” said Piff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.