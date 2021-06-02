LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Another superstar is coming to Resorts World in Las Vegas.
The resort announced Miley Cyrus will perform at its grand opening of Ayu Dayclub on July 4 at 9 p.m.
Cyrus's show will also be broadcast on the resort's 100,000-square-foot LED screen on the side of its building. Cyrus joins the previously announced Zouk Group lineup of Tiesto and Zedd.
Ticket and event information can be found online.
Resorts World will open its doors June 24.
