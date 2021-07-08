Members of Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Boyz II Men come together for Las Vegas show

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Members of three iconic 1990s boy groups are teaming up to create The After Party.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and Nick Carter, *NSYNC's Joey Fatone, and Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris will be coming together for a series of shows inside the The Sands Showroom at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas. It will run Thursday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 22, starting each night at 9:00 p.m.
According to a release, for the first time ever, these notable artists, along with surprise guests, will unite to perform a variety of classic songs with a live band. The group will share some never-before-told stories from their times in their respective bands and the set list will change nightly.
Tickets for each show start at $65 before fees and will be available through Ticketmaster or the Venetian's box office. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, July 10 at 10:00 a.m. PT.
