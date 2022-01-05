LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Martha Stewart will open her first-ever restaurant in Las Vegas.
Caesars Entertainment announced the lifestyle icon will open The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Paris Las Vegas in spring 2022.
The restaurant concept is designed to bring Stewart's farmhouse in Bedford, NY to life, Caesars Entertainment said in a release. The Bedford will feature seasonal menus for dinner, weekend brunch and specialty holiday menus. The restaurant will also feature local vendors, including the Las Vegas Farmers Market.
"Our menu will be delicious, depicting the very same kinds of foods I serve my friends and family," Stewart said. "The architecture and decoration of the spaces cleverly exemplify the beauty and atmosphere you might find at my beautiful farm in Bedford, New York. Dining at The Bedford will be immersive, fun, unexpected, and utterly delectable."
An opening date has not been announced.
