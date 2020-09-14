LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade will be held virtually this year, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.
The parade has filled the streets of New York City since 1924.
In a post on Macy's website, the company said the move would be a "reimagining" of its iconic balloon display and parade.
"Following our successful, safe and innovative production of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks®, it is our intention to similarly reimagine Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this November."
The parade is scheduled for Thursday, November 26 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. PT.
Additional details and logistics will be released later this fall, Macy's said in a statement. Exlore the history of the parade here: https://www.macys.com/social/parade/?cm_mmc=VanityUrl-_-parade-_-n-_-n
BREAKING REPORT: Bill de Blasio CANCELS Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, says it will be VIRTUAL this year...— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 14, 2020
