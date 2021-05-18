Fremont Street Experience holding job fair

A sign for Fremont Street Experience is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Live music will return to the Fremont Street Experience on June 1, they announced.

The return comes after Clark County commissioners approved lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on that date. Fremont will activate all three stages with free music starting at 12:01 a.m. The entertainment schedule will be released next week. 

The acts had been shut down through most of the pandemic. 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

