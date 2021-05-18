LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Live music will return to the Fremont Street Experience on June 1, they announced.
The return comes after Clark County commissioners approved lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on that date. Fremont will activate all three stages with free music starting at 12:01 a.m. The entertainment schedule will be released next week.
The acts had been shut down through most of the pandemic.
We’re Baaaaa-aaaack!!!!FREE Nightly Music returns Tues, June 1st at 12:01 am.Full Entertainment Schedule TBA next week.Who’s in?!... pic.twitter.com/ySNo88FBHs— Fremont Street Exp (@FSELV) May 18, 2021
