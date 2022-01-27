LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Planning a wedding in February just got a whole lot cheaper at The Little Vegas Chapel.
When couple choose to seal their love on 2/2, Valentine’s Day (2/14), 2/22 or 2/22 they can get a special wedding package for $222.
“The Two-gether Forever Wedding Package” includes a traditional ceremony and wedding music; two songs of choice; red and pink bouquet and boutonnière; professional photography and more.
Couples must call (702) 385-5683 to book a reservation.
For more information, visit www.thelittlevegaschapel.com
