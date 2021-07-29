LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you didn't get a chance to buy tickets for Life is Beautiful, but still want to attend the event, here's your chance.
Festival organizers just opened applications for their volunteer program. Participants will need to commit to two 6-hour shifts, so 12 total hours of work. All volunteers will get access to the festival for all three days.
There is a $20 application fee, but you can get it back once all the hours are completed. Once you apply it will take about two weeks to find out if you are accepted.
You can apply here.
