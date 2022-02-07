LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- "Legends in Concert" at the Tropicana Las Vegas is offering free tickets to its new "Legendary Divas" show for fans holding tickets to Adele or Celine Dion's postponed Las Vegas residencies.
A limited number of free tickets for each scheduled performance through Sep. 5, 2022, will be reserved for those who purchased tickets to Adele and Celine Dion's postponed shows. Guests simply need to show proof of purchase to receive the free tickets from Tropicana's box office.
"Legendary Divas" features Adele look-alike Janae Longo and Celine Dion tribute artist Elisa Furr. The show will also feature tributes to Lady Gaga by Tierney Allen and Cher by Lisa McClowry, with the show hosted by Frank Marino's tribute to Joan Rivers.
