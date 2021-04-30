LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A group of former Las Vegas Strip entertainers decided to take matters into their own hands with shows still slow to open.
That's how IGNITE came to be -- a unique outdoor art extravaganza created by the performers, for the community.
IGNITE was co-created by two former Cirque du Soleil professionals and features performers formerly seen on the Cirque or Le Reve stages.
The group will perform May 7 and 8 at the Sandy Valley Ranch horse arena. Tickets start at $65 for general admission, with packages including an overnight stay for two starting at $600. Capacity will be capped at 50% to abide by COVID-19 protocols.
To learn more about the performance and to buy tickets, go to www.ignitenv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.