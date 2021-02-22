LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Left of Center Art Gallery presents Bending the Arc, an exhibition of images and expression of social justice.
It features a group of local artists and activist sharing visions and ideas on the principle of justice.
The exhibit runs from Feb. 10 - April 30 and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Bending the Arc is free to the public.
To make an appointment call Left of Center Art Gallery at 702-647-7378.
